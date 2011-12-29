Ex-Jets, Browns coach Mangini linked to Penn State job

Published: Dec 29, 2011 at 04:54 AM

Now that Tennessee Titans coach Mike Munchakhas taken himself out of the running, Eric Mangini is the latest high-profile name to be attached to Penn State's vacant head-coaching position.

WPEN-FM reported Wednesday, via WTXF-TV, that Mangini now is considered a candidate to replace Joe Paterno at the Big Ten Conference school.

The radio station reported the Nittany Lions are "very interested" in Mangini, calling him "the latest flavor of the month."

Mangini went a combined 33-47 in three seasons with the New York Jets (2006-08) and two with the Cleveland Browns (2009-10). He led the Jets to a wild-card playoff berth in 2006.

According to the report, former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy recently turned down the job at Penn State.

