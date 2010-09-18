Ex-Jet Woodhead joins Patriots just before big game

Published: Sep 18, 2010 at 08:45 AM

This might be hard for the New York Jets to stomach: Danny Woodhead will wear a New England Patriots uniform in Sunday's AFC East showdown at New Meadowlands Stadium.

Woodhead, a running back/wide receiver who quickly became a Jets fan favorite, has signed with the Patriots, the team announced Saturday.

The Patriots had an open roster spot after they traded running back Laurence Maroney to the Denver Broncos earlier in the week.

Woodhead was released by the Jets on Tuesday after initially making the team out of training camp. He played in 10 games last season, running 15 times for 64 yards and catching eight passes for 87 yards.

Woodhead, who went undrafted out of Chadron State in 2008, twice won the Harlon Hill Trophy, NCAA Division II's version of the Heisman. Jets fans, coaches and teammates took to Woodhead after he showed hustle during practices and preseason games despite his 5-foot-9, 200-pound frame.

