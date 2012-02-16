Ex-Jaguars WR Hill signs with Broncos, reunites with Del Rio

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Hill, a five-year pro, has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers, who selected him in the third round of the 2007 draft out of Washington State.
Hill has 76 career catches for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns in 50 career games, including 13 starts. He started 10 times last season and recorded a career-best 367 yards and three TDs on 25 catches for the Jaguars, who released him during the first year of a two-year contract.
Hill played for new Broncos defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who was the Jaguars' coach before being fired last season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.