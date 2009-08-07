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Ex-Giants WR Burress will be back in court on Aug. 20 for arraignment

Published: Aug 07, 2009 at 08:34 AM

NEW YORK -- Former New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress will be arraigned later this month on a weapons charge for shooting himself in the thigh at a New York City nightclub.

Burress will appear in court Aug. 20.

Burress was indicted Monday on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment. He faces a minimum prison sentence of 3½ years if convicted.

Burress' lawyer says he's disappointed but not surprised by the indictment. Burress testified before the grand jury and expressed remorse.

Burress was at the Latin Quarter nightclub on Nov. 29 when an unlicensed gun tucked into his waistband slipped down his leg and fired, shooting him in the right thigh.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

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