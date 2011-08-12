Ex-Giants, Packers kicker Chandler passes away at 76

Published: Aug 12, 2011 at 04:42 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Don Chandler, a kicker and punter who was part of four championship teams with the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants, has died. He was 76.

His death Thursday was confirmed by the Moore Southlawn Funeral Home in Tulsa, Okla.

Chandler played 12 NFL seasons, nine with the Giants and three with the Packers. He won an NFL championship with the Giants as a rookie in 1956.

"Don was a great player for us during some of the best years in Giants history," John Mara, the team's president and CEO, said Friday. "He was also a true gentleman."

Chandler won three titles with Vince Lombardi's Packers and entered the team's Hall of Fame in 1975.

"He was a significant contributor to the Packers' championship teams of 1965, 1966 and 1967, and represented the organization with class," Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said.

Chandler's first season with the Packers was 1965, which ended with a title game victory over the Cleveland Browns. He also was part of victories in the first two Super Bowls, over the Kansas City Chiefs in January 1967 and over Oakland in January 1968. He hit four field goals against the Raiders, sharing the record for most field goals in a Super Bowl with San Francisco 49ers kicker Ray Wersching.

One of his biggest moments came on Dec. 26, 1965, when Chandler kicked a 25-yard field goal in overtime to send the Packers past the Baltimore Colts. Some of the Colts thought Chandler actually had missed an earlier 22-yarder that was ruled good, making the score 10-10. The kick sailed high above the upright, and the league made the goal posts taller the following season.

Chandler was honored as the punter on the NFL 1960s All-Decade Team.

Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in 1934, Chandler attended Will Rogers High School in Tulsa. The Giants drafted him in the fifth round out of Florida in 1956.

There will be a private burial Tuesday followed by a memorial service at Asbury United Methodist Church in Tulsa.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Marcus Mariota on potential of Falcons drafting a quarterback: 'I'll give as much advice and knowledge as I can'

After seven NFL seasons with two clubs, Marcus Mariota has a realistic approach and knows full well that he's joined a Falcons franchise in flux that could very well draft a quarterback. If that happens, Mariota is prepared for whatever role that brings and whether he's listed as QB1 or QB2 on the depth chart.

news

Despite initial 'shock' of losing Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes knows Chiefs have 'got to keep rolling'

Losing Tyreek Hill was a stunning turn of events for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, but one he realizes is simply the business of the game.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW