Ex-Georgia RB King whiffs in draft, will sign with Vikings

Published: Aug 22, 2011 at 10:43 PM

Former University of Georgia running back Caleb King was not selected in Monday's NFL supplemental draft, but he agreed to a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings later in the day, his agent Kevin Conner told the Athens Banner-Herald.

King, who would have been a senior at Georgia this season, was declared academically ineligible in July. In three seasons with the Bulldogs, he rushed for 1,271 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Conner said King had multiple offers and took his time choosing Minnesota.

The Oakland Raiders selected former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor in the third round. They will forfeit their third round pick in next year's draft. Pryor was the only player taken in the supplemental draft.

The newspaper quoted Conner as saying that King was looking for the best opportunity "to maximize his potential" and "to make an active roster." He was to leave for Minnesota Monday night for a physical with the team.

