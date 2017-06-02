Around the NFL

Ex-Falcons QB Mike Vick 'would love to coach' in NFL

Published: Jun 02, 2017 at 02:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mike Vickretired from the NFL, but is hoping for a return to the sidelines at some point.

The former Falcons, Eagles, Jets and Steelers quarterback told ESPN's Adam Schefter he'd like to get into coaching down the road.

"I would love to coach in the National Football League one day," Vick said, via ESPN.com. "... At some point, I'd definitely love to help work with young quarterbacks and develop them and still compete, you know, with the team and with the coaches.

"It's another way to chase a championship. You know I'm not done. I'm not done by any means. You know I didn't get the championship when I was playing, so, hey, maybe I'd get lucky one year, maybe fortunate enough to join the staff that may be good enough."

Vick spent his first six NFL seasons with Atlanta before being charged with running a dogfighting ring in 2007, which landed him in prison for 18 months. He then spent five years in Philadelphia from 2009-2013, before one-year stints in New York and Pittsburgh. The soon-to-be 37-year-old was out of football in 2016.

One of the most electric playmakers during the start of his career, Vick could bring a different perspective to the sidelines, where more and more dual-threat quarterbacks are filling the college ranks and entering the pros.

"I think my heart is really into teaching, you know, the game of football," Vick told Schefter. "I feel like I've learned so much from so many great coaches over the years. You know, I don't want to bottle up a lot of knowledge, and [I] really can't relay the messages that I want to relay to a high school kid because ... you don't have to dumb it down, but you can't be as complex. And I get that.

"So [at the] collegiate level or professional level, you can express ideas. You can go into detail. You know you can coach hard, and that's what I want to do."

Hiring Vick as a low-level coach won't come without criticism. Despite his well-documented efforts to make up for his gross misconduct, some will never forgive Vick for his role in the killing of animals.

It's possible that a team might value Vick's off-field experience and his ability to communicate those pitfalls to young players, more than any coaching skills the ex-quarterback could bring to the job.

Vick is willing to wait for a chance to coach.

"I know there's enough coaches out there that I know who, you know, have enough respect for me and my understanding of the game and know that I can bring value," Vick said. "So I just want to take it slow and just let it happen naturally."

