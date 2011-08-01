Ex-Falcons DL Jamaal Anderson will join Colts, says agent

Published: Aug 01, 2011 at 03:05 PM

ANDERSON, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Colts are changing tactics.

Instead of just re-signing their own players, they've now added a new player: former first-round pick Jamaal Anderson.

Agent Joel Segal confirmed the deal Monday night, but would not disclose terms of the contract. Anderson was cut by Atlanta on Saturday in a cost-cutting move, and Segal said he is expected to report Tuesday to Indy's training camp site, Anderson University.

Other teams had expressed interest in Anderson.

The 6-foot-6, 289-pound defensive lineman from Arkansas could help upgrade a run defense Indy has tried to improve for years. Anderson was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2007 draft and has proven to be a more effective run-stuffer than a pass-rusher in the NFL.

And at age 25, he still has enough time to meet the lofty expectations that made him a top-10 pick.

The Colts made no immediate announcement about the signing or a corresponding roster move, but the signing is out of character for the Colts. Anderson becomes only the second unrestricted free agent on this year's roster. The other is kicker Adam Vinatieri, whom Indy signed in 2006.

"That is our philosophy and we've gotten a lot of criticism over it," team vice chairman Bill Polian said Sunday when explaining why the Colts have primarily stayed out of the free-agent market. "But I'll stack our record up against anybody."

The move likely could not have happened without Peyton Manning signing his new contract. The only four-time MVP in league history agreed Saturday to a five-year, $90 million deal that lowered his salary cap number this season to $16 million instead of the $23.1 million the Colts would have been charged if Manning played under the franchise tag.

Manning said he was not concerned about becoming the league's highest-paid player, as team owner Jim Irsay had promised, as long as the cash was used to build a strong supporting cast.

The Colts wasted no time in fulfilling the promise to Manning.

Within 24 hours of agreeing to the Manning deal, the Colts completed a three-year, $14 million contract to keep Joseph Addai, Indy's best blocking back; agreed to a new deal for right tackle Ryan Diem, lowering his base salary from $5.4 million this season; and re-signed starting defensive tackle Antonio Johnson. They also agreed to new three-year deals with safety Melvin Bullitt and Vinatieri in the past week, and now they have landed Anderson.

It's still unclear where Anderson will play in a defense that has traditionally relied more on speed than size.

But the Colts have made a concerted effort to bulk up the middle over the past three years, and Anderson, now the tallest linemen on the roster, could play inside or outside.

Anderson could also line up at defensive end where the Colts already have two Pro Bowlers in Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis and Jerry Hughes, last year's first-round pick.

Either way, the Colts are hoping Anderson becomes the difference-maker Atlanta saw in the draft.

In four seasons with Atlanta, Anderson started 47 games, had 83 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks. Last season, in three starts, Anderson matched his career-high total with two sacks and had 21 tackles.

The Colts also lost left tackle Charlie Johnson, who signed with Minnesota on Monday. Johnson is the second free agent Indy has lost in the past week. Linebacker Clint Session signed a five-year deal with Jacksonville last week. Indy's other starting defensive tackle from last season, Dan Muir, agreed to a one-year, $1.85 million contract with St. Louis, and first-round pick Anthony Castonzo missed his first two practices in a contract holdout.

Polian said Sunday that Castonzo wants the fourth year of his contract guaranteed, something Polian insisted the Colts would not do.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett communicates 'nonstop' with Russell Wilson: 'We're joined at the hip'

The Broncos had been in search of a QB for years. Russell Wilson was looking for a new NFL home for at least a year. That explains the pure joy emanating out of Denver in the aftermath of their alliance. First-year HC Nathaniel Hackett said he and his new QB are already in constant communication.
news

Frank Reich: 'Unfair' to make Carson Wentz 'the scapegoat' for Colts' disappointing season

Colts head coach Frank Reich isn't pointing the finger at Carson Wentz for the Colts' woes in 2021 despite trading the QB away this offseason.
news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: Trading WR Davante Adams 'tough for me personally'

Speaking with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday, the Packers head coach opened up about the team trading star wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ to the Raiders.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW