Ex-Falcons DL Jamaal Anderson will join Colts, says agent

Within 24 hours of agreeing to the Manning deal, the Colts completed a three-year, $14 million contract to keep Joseph Addai, Indy's best blocking back; agreed to a new deal for right tackle Ryan Diem, lowering his base salary from $5.4 million this season; and re-signed starting defensive tackle Antonio Johnson. They also agreed to new three-year deals with safety Melvin Bullitt and Vinatieri in the past week, and now they have landed Anderson.