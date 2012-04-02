Ex-Falcons coach Petrino hospitalized, stable after crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino veered off a two-lane highway and crashed his motorcycle over the weekend, sending him to a hospital and leaving him in what his family described only as "stable condition." He is expected to make a full recovery.
Petrino, a former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, crashed Sunday night near a small town 20 miles southeast of Fayetteville. State police spokesman Bill Sadler said the Razorbacks coach was taken to a hospital for treatment, but he declined to say which hospital or whether Petrino was still there Monday.
The university confirmed the crash and issued a statement from Petrino's family that disclosed no details about any potential injuries.
"Coach Petrino was involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening that involved no other individuals," the statement said. "He is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. Our family appreciates respect for our privacy during the recovery and we are grateful for the thoughts of Razorback fans at this time."
Neither Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville nor Northwest Medical Center in Springdale would confirm Petrino was a patient. The school said athletic director Jeff Long would consult with the Petrino family before providing any additional information.
The crash occurred near the town of Crosses on Arkansas Highway 16, a winding road popular with motorcyclists in the rolling hills of Madison County. Sadler said Petrino's motorcycle left the highway and crashed.
Petrino led Arkansas to an 11-2 record last season and a Cotton Bowl win over Kansas State. He's 34-17 in four seasons at the school, 21-5 over the last two, and has built the Razorbacks into a Southeastern Conference power.
An avid motorcycle enthusiast, the 51-year-old Petrino has talked about owning a motorcycle and going for rides around northern Arkansas.
In a 2008 interview with Northwest Arkansas Media, Petrino said he has been an avid rider since he was 10. He said he had never been in a bad accident on a motorcycle, though he and his friends had some mishaps.
