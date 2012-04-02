Ex-Falcons coach Petrino hospitalized, stable after crash

Published: Apr 02, 2012 at 03:24 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino veered off a two-lane highway and crashed his motorcycle over the weekend, sending him to a hospital and leaving him in what his family described only as "stable condition." He is expected to make a full recovery.

Petrino, a former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, crashed Sunday night near a small town 20 miles southeast of Fayetteville. State police spokesman Bill Sadler said the Razorbacks coach was taken to a hospital for treatment, but he declined to say which hospital or whether Petrino was still there Monday.

Reuter: Mock Draft 7.0

Three QBs in the top four picks? Chad Reuter says it'll happen, with the Browns pouncing on Texas A&M's Ryan Tannehill. **More ...**

The university confirmed the crash and issued a statement from Petrino's family that disclosed no details about any potential injuries.

"Coach Petrino was involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening that involved no other individuals," the statement said. "He is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. Our family appreciates respect for our privacy during the recovery and we are grateful for the thoughts of Razorback fans at this time."

Neither Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville nor Northwest Medical Center in Springdale would confirm Petrino was a patient. The school said athletic director Jeff Long would consult with the Petrino family before providing any additional information.

The crash occurred near the town of Crosses on Arkansas Highway 16, a winding road popular with motorcyclists in the rolling hills of Madison County. Sadler said Petrino's motorcycle left the highway and crashed.

Petrino led Arkansas to an 11-2 record last season and a Cotton Bowl win over Kansas State. He's 34-17 in four seasons at the school, 21-5 over the last two, and has built the Razorbacks into a Southeastern Conference power.

An avid motorcycle enthusiast, the 51-year-old Petrino has talked about owning a motorcycle and going for rides around northern Arkansas.

In a 2008 interview with Northwest Arkansas Media, Petrino said he has been an avid rider since he was 10. He said he had never been in a bad accident on a motorcycle, though he and his friends had some mishaps.

Petrino left the Falcons after 13 games in the 2007 season to join the Razorbacks. He was a college head coach at Louisville before that, guiding the Cardinals to a 41-9 record from 2003-07.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

State of the 2023 New York Giants: Can Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones return to postseason?

Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones ended the New York Giants' five-season playoff drought in 2022. Can the pair return to the postseason in 2023? Adam Rank digs into the state of the Giants.

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin says QB Sam Howell has 'taken the bull by the horns' this offseason

Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin details how second-year QB Sam Howell has stepped his game up this offseason with a chance at winning the starting role.

news

WR Tyler Boyd: Bengals 'one-upped' rival Chiefs in signing Orlando Brown Jr.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd reflected on the signing of former Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency. "I loved it," Boyd said.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston: 'I know that I'm still a starting quarterback in this league'

Quarterback Jameis Winston signed a one-year contract with the Saints, but that doesn't mean he's resigned to be a backup for the rest of his career.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More