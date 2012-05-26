Ex-Dolphins safety Bell fitting right in with Jets

Notes: Ryan said the signing of Bell won't eliminate the possibility of a return by Jim Leonhard, a free agent who is recovering from a torn patellar tendon that cut short his season. "I don't think Jim Leonhard is done as a football player," Ryan said Thursday. "I think it's a huge challenge for him. Anytime you're overcoming a significant injury, it's going to be a big challenge, but I think we all know Jim Leonard, and I definitely would not bet against him." ... NT Sione Pouha and his wife Keiti donated $50,000 to the University of Utah's "Invest in Excellence" campaign for the Utes' new football complex. The alumni locker room of the center, scheduled to open for the 2013 season, will bear Pouha's name. He played for Utah from 2001-04 before being drafted in the third round by the Jets in 2005.