Ex-Dolphins QB White announces retirement from baseball

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Pat White has told the Kansas City Royals that he is retiring from baseball.
White, 26, signed a minor-league contract with the Royals after being released by the Dolphins last September. Kansas City then sent the outfielder to the Fall Instructional League.
The Royals said Wednesday that White didn't report to spring training.
White was a star quarterback at West Virginia University, a dual threat as a passer and runner. The Dolphins drafted him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, and he played in 13 games, although he was 0-of-5 passing and ran for 81 yards on 21 carries.
The Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees had previously drafted White.
