Ex-Dolphins QB White announces retirement from baseball

Published: Mar 09, 2011 at 08:38 AM

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Pat White has told the Kansas City Royals that he is retiring from baseball.

White, 26, signed a minor-league contract with the Royals after being released by the Dolphins last September. Kansas City then sent the outfielder to the Fall Instructional League.

The Royals said Wednesday that White didn't report to spring training.

White was a star quarterback at West Virginia University, a dual threat as a passer and runner. The Dolphins drafted him in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, and he played in 13 games, although he was 0-of-5 passing and ran for 81 yards on 21 carries.

The Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees had previously drafted White.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action. 
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold exits win over Falcons early due to concussion

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold exited Carolina's 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion after sustaining a hard hit in the fourth quarter.
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to 'step away from football' to focus on 'mental wellbeing'

Falcons WR ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ announced via Twitter that he needs to "step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing." Atlanta declared Ridley inactive for Sunday's game against Carolina due to a personal matter.
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) active vs. Saints

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ is back. The Buccaneers TE is officially active for Sunday's game against the Saints, clearing him to play for the first time since Week 3.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW