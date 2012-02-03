Ex-Cowboy Vollers gets 21/2-years on pot charge

Published: Feb 03, 2012 at 11:02 AM

DALLAS (AP) - Former Cowboys and Colts offensive lineman Kurt Vollers has been sentenced to 21/2 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

U.S. District Judge Sidney Fitzwater sentenced Vollers in federal court in Dallas on Friday, almost two years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to sell more than 100 kilograms of marijuana. He could have received a 40-year prison term.

The 31-year-old played for Dallas from 2002-04 and appeared in two games for Indianapolis in 2005.

Prosecutors say Vollers helped three other men in delivering marijuana to the Dallas area from January 2006 through May 2008. The alleged ringleader was sentenced to 24 years in prison. Two others received to two-year and one-year prison sentences.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

