Ex-Cowboy Vollers gets 21/2-years on pot charge

U.S. District Judge Sidney Fitzwater sentenced Vollers in federal court in Dallas on Friday, almost two years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to sell more than 100 kilograms of marijuana. He could have received a 40-year prison term.
The 31-year-old played for Dallas from 2002-04 and appeared in two games for Indianapolis in 2005.
Prosecutors say Vollers helped three other men in delivering marijuana to the Dallas area from January 2006 through May 2008. The alleged ringleader was sentenced to 24 years in prison. Two others received to two-year and one-year prison sentences.