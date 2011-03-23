Ex-Cowboy Lockhart ordered to jail before mortgage fraud

DALLAS -- Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eugene Lockhart Jr. has been jailed pending trial on an alleged $20 million mortgage fraud scam.
U.S. Magistrate Jeff Kaplan ordered Lockhart's arrest Wednesday for allegedly hiding a public intoxication arrest from federal officials.
The Dallas Morning News reported a woman who has known Lockhart for some time testified Tuesday that he told her to lie to the FBI and say she didn't know him after their October public-intoxication arrest.
Lockhart was charged with mortgage fraud in 2009 and released pending trial. He was detained in July for failing a court-ordered drug test. Another judge released Lockhart but ordered him to report any further arrests. Lockhart allegedly didn't tell federal authorities about last fall's arrest.
Lockhart attorney Jay Ethington questioned whether his client was drunk and had encouraged the woman to lie.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press