Ex-Colts exec Polian says Manning will return 'at a high level'

Former Colts vice chairman Bill Polian, who was fired in early January, presumably was as close as anyone in the organization to much of Peyton Manning's recovery from three neck surgeries that sidelined the QB for the entire 2011 season. Amid reports that Manning is still unable to throw effectively, Polian offered a much different observation during an interview with ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption" on Thursday, recounting that he last saw Manning throw in late December.