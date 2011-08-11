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Ex-Buckeyes QB Pryor not yet eligible for supplemental draft

Published: Aug 11, 2011 at 10:22 AM

Terrelle Pryor isn't yet eligible for the NFL's supplemental draft.

The league has informed its 32 teams that the supplemental draft is set for Wednesday, but the former Ohio State quarterback isn't on an approved list -- at least so far -- that includes several other players.

An NFL official with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press on Thursday that four players have been declared eligible. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has said an official announcement on the draft will not be made until after it takes place.

The eligible players are former Georgia running back Caleb King, former Northern Illinois safety Tracy Wilson, former Western Carolina cornerback Torez Jones and former Lindenwood University defensive end Keenan Mace. The league still could expand the list before the draft.

The supplemental draft allows qualified underclassmen who didn't request early entry into the regular draft to have a chance to enter the NFL.

Pryor's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, wrote on his Twitter feed Tuesday that the NFL told him "no decision has been made yet Terrelle's eligibility for the supplemental draft."

A star with the Buckeyes for three years, Pryor and several teammates were suspended for the first five games of the 2011 season for receiving improper benefits from a Columbus tattoo-parlor owner. The quarterback subsequently left school, hoping he'd be eligible for the supplemental draft.

If the NFL says Pryor isn't eligible, he would have to wait until next April for the 2012 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

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