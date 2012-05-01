Ex-Browns GM Phil Savage to be named head of Senior Bowl

Published: May 01, 2012 at 10:07 AM

Former Cleveland Browns general manager Phil Savage will be named head of the Senior Bowl, a source with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

Brooks: Who struck draft gold?

Bucky Brooks takes a look at which teams hit it big in the draft and which should be hoping they didn't strike out. More ...

The Mobile Arts and Sports Association, parent organization of the Senior Bowl, later confirmed Savage's hire as executive director via a statement. He will be introduced Wednesday at a news conference.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Phil in as the Senior Bowl's new executive director," Angus R. Cooper, chairman of the Mobile Arts and Sports Association, said in the statement. "When the position first became available, he was the No. 1 guy we wanted to talk to."

The Senior Bowl is a college all-star showcase game for NFL draft prospects in Mobile, Ala.

Savage most recently was a player personnel executive for the Philadelphia Eagles. He worked in the Baltimore Ravens' front office before becoming the Browns' general manager in 2005.

Savage, a native of Mobile, also serves as the color commentator for Alabama football radio broadcasts.

Follow Jason La Canfora on Twitter @JasonLaCanfora.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: All Aboard the Gus Bus!

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

NFL Week 7's worst losses: Buccaneers and Packers continue to spiral; Colts just destined to disappoint?

The seventh Sunday of the 2022 NFL season provided a series of letdowns, meltdowns and outright debacles. Which teams hit rock bottom the hardest? Adam Schein ranks the nine worst losses.

news

Frank Reich names Sam Ehlinger as Colts' starting quarterback for rest of season over Matt Ryan

Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been named the Colts' starter over veteran Matt Ryan, coach Frank Reich announced Monday.

news

Jets rookie RB Breece Hall (ACL), OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) to miss remainder of 2022 season

A Monday MRI confirmed Jets rookie RB Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos. Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will also miss the rest of the season after tearing his triceps.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE