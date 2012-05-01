Ex-Browns GM Phil Savage to be named head of Senior Bowl

Former Cleveland Browns general manager Phil Savage will be named head of the Senior Bowl, a source with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
The Mobile Arts and Sports Association, parent organization of the Senior Bowl, later confirmed Savage's hire as executive director via a statement. He will be introduced Wednesday at a news conference.
"We are incredibly excited to bring Phil in as the Senior Bowl's new executive director," Angus R. Cooper, chairman of the Mobile Arts and Sports Association, said in the statement. "When the position first became available, he was the No. 1 guy we wanted to talk to."
Savage most recently was a player personnel executive for the Philadelphia Eagles. He worked in the Baltimore Ravens' front office before becoming the Browns' general manager in 2005.
Savage, a native of Mobile, also serves as the color commentator for Alabama football radio broadcasts.