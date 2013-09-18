Ex-Broncos tight end Nate Jackson explains in book why he took HGH

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- Nate Jackson explained for Slate.com in an excerpt from his recently released book why he felt compelled to take human growth hormone after he was cut following six seasons with the Denver Broncos.
- The Associated Press' Jim Litke wrote in a column that Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL should be stricter with players violating safety rules, like safeties Dashon Goldson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brandon Meriweather of the Washington Redskins.
- KCPQ-TV in Seattle reported how Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman gives back through his non-profit Blanket Coverage.
- Oakland Raiders running back Rashad Jennings talked to community kids about financial literacy, Raiders.com reported.
- The Houston Chronicle reported how Texans safety Daniel Manning is standing up to bullying in schools.
- The Miami County Republic in St. Joseph, Mo., looked at some area high school football teams that are using the Guardian Cap.
- The Connection Newspapers in Virginia reported on a Herndon concussion symposium that included former NFL player John Stufflebeem.
- The Quincy Patriot Ledger published an op-ed that said football concussions must be taken seriously.
- The Associated Press in Wisconsin reported that changes could be coming in the state's concussion law.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor