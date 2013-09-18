Ex-Broncos tight end Nate Jackson explains in book why he took HGH

Published: Sep 18, 2013 at 05:32 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • Nate Jackson explained for Slate.com in an excerpt from his recently released book why he felt compelled to take human growth hormone after he was cut following six seasons with the Denver Broncos.

