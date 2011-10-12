Ex-Broncos CB Cox's sexual assault trial delayed until next year

DENVER -- The trial of former Denver Broncos cornerback Perrish Cox on sexual assault charges has been postponed until February.
The trial was originally scheduled to start Tuesday. The defense requested a delay but the reason wasn't immediately known. The delay until Feb. 27 was announced Wednesday.
Cox is charged with sexual assault against a person who was physically helpless and sexual assault against a person who was incapable of determining the nature of the conduct.
He has pleaded not guilty and is free on $50,000 bail.
Prosecutors say the woman was assaulted in September 2010. An arrest warrant affidavit says she became pregnant and that DNA tests indicate Cox is the father.
