Ex-Broncos CB Cox in court on assault charge after release

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Former Denver Broncos cornerback Perrish Cox is scheduled to appear in court for the first time since the team released him Sept. 3.
Defense attorney Harvey A. Steinberg and prosecutors are scheduled to argue Friday over what evidence can be presented during Cox's trial scheduled for next month.
Cox faces charges of sexual assault against someone who was physically helpless and sexual assault against someone who was incapable of determining the nature of the conduct.
Cox pleaded not guilty and is free on $50,000 bail.
The hearing was originally scheduled for last month. A judge postponed it to give Steinberg more time to review statements Cox made during the investigation. Prosecutors said they learned of a DVD containing Cox's statements two days before the original hearing date.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press