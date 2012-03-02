Ex-Bronco Perrish Cox acquitted of sexual assault

Published: Mar 02, 2012 at 06:18 AM

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado jury has acquitted former Denver Broncos cornerback Perrish Cox of sexual assault charges.

The jury returned the verdict Friday morning.

Cox sighed and hugged his attorney after the verdict was read. The alleged victim let out an audible sigh and a cry and said: "Oh my God, what's happening?"

Cox was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in September 2010 after a night of partying. The alleged victim became pregnant, and prosecutors said DNA tests indicated Cox was the father.

The woman testified that she believed she was drugged because she remembers little about what happened.

Cox denied having sex with the woman. His lawyer disputed the DNA test results and suggested they may have been contaminated.

Cox was charged with two counts of sexual assault. He could have faced two years to life in prison.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Patriots DB Jason McCourty signing with Dolphins

Jason McCourty is reuniting with Brian Flores and signing with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. It's a one-year deal for McCourty, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Colts DE Kwity Paye becomes first 2021 first-round pick to sign deal

Colts' first-rounder Kwity Paye becomes the first '21 first-rounder to sign rookie deal. Indy also signed four other rookies to contracts.
news

AFC North draft grades: Browns boost defense; Steelers help Ben Roethlisberger

The Browns showed out in front of a home crowd during the 2021 NFL Draft. How did the division-rival Bengals, Ravens and Steelers fare? Dan Parr has the AFC North report card.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein projects which teams will receive compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL Draft. How many extra selections might Les Snead's Los Angeles Rams earn for their offseason transactions? 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW