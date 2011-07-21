Ex-Bengals LB Webster charged with sex with 15-year-old

CINCINNATI -- A former Bengals linebacker has been indicted on sex-related charges involving the teenage daughter of a former assistant coach for the team.
The indictment alleges Nate Webster engaged in sexual conduct with the girl in 2009 when she was 15 and threatened to harm her and her family if she told anyone. Bond was set at $1 million.
Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters said Thursday that Webster, 33, was indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition and sexual battery and five counts of unlawful sex with a minor with gun specifications. Webster could be sentenced to up to 36½ years in prison if convicted.
Court records didn't list an attorney for Webster.
Webster played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2000 through 2003 and for the Bengals from 2004 to 2005. He finished his career with the Denver Broncos from 2006 to 2008.
