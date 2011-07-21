Ex-Bengals LB Webster charged with sex with 15-year-old

Published: Jul 21, 2011 at 09:45 AM

CINCINNATI -- A former Bengals linebacker has been indicted on sex-related charges involving the teenage daughter of a former assistant coach for the team.

The indictment alleges Nate Webster engaged in sexual conduct with the girl in 2009 when she was 15 and threatened to harm her and her family if she told anyone. Bond was set at $1 million.

Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters said Thursday that Webster, 33, was indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition and sexual battery and five counts of unlawful sex with a minor with gun specifications. Webster could be sentenced to up to 36½ years in prison if convicted.

Court records didn't list an attorney for Webster.

Webster played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2000 through 2003 and for the Bengals from 2004 to 2005. He finished his career with the Denver Broncos from 2006 to 2008.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants sign WR-turned-TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story continues. The Giants signed the former first-round wide receiver to play tight end following a tryout at rookie minicamp this weekend. New York also added former Eagles RB Corey Clement to its roster.
news

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne saw the field for the first time at minicamp on Saturday, which was Urban Meyer's first on-field practice as head coach.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'No reason' to think Dak Prescott won't be cleared for training camp

The Cowboys will begin OTAs in less than two weeks. The past two weeks have Mike McCarthy expecting Dak Prescott to be an active participant in them. Moreover, McCarthy believes his QB will be full-go by training camp in July.
news

Roundup: Packers signing backup QB Kurt Benkert after rookie minicamp tryout

The Packers are adding another quarterback to their roster. Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay is signing Kurt Benkert, who was trying out for the team at rookie minicamp. The move comes just two days after the team acquired Blake Bortles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW