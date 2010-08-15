Ex-Bengal Woods' teenage son dies following asthma attack

Published: Aug 15, 2010 at 05:42 AM

The teenage son of former Cincinnati Bengals running back Ickey Woods has died, days after he collapsed from an asthma attack.

School officials say 16-year-old Elbert Jovante Woods died Saturday night at a Cincinnati hospital.

"Jovante was a boy with excellent promise, a gifted athlete and a fine student," the Bengals said in a statement. "His loss is a tragedy that saddens all of us associated with the Bengals. We extend our deepest condolences to Ickey and his family."

The Bengals said they will have a moment of silence to honor Jovante Woods and his family before Sunday's preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Paul Brown Stadium.

The teen, who would have started as a cornerback at a local high school this season, was practicing with his varsity football team Wednesday morning. He collapsed later that day and was taken to the hospital.

The younger Woods' football coach said his teammates loved him like a brother. One player held up Woods' jersey for a team photo Saturday.

Ickey Woods is the head coach of the Cincinnati Sizzle, a women's football team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee Titans host Waverly Central High School home game at Nissan Stadium to help flood victims

On Thursday night, Nissan Stadium hosted a high school football game between the Waverly Central Tigers and the White House Blue Devils in an effort to help a recovering football program while also raising awareness to a community in need.
news

Browns' Ronnie Harrison fined $12,128 for altercation with Chiefs coach Greg Lewis on sideline

The NFL fined Browns safety Ronnie Harrison $12,128 for last week's shoving match with Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis, who received a warning from the league after the incident that led to Harrison's ejection in last Sunday's opener, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'not dwelling' on 0-3 record vs. Chiefs ahead of Sunday night

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson brings an 0-3 record versus the Kansas City Chiefs entering Sunday night's matchup, but isn't getting caught up in the one-sided rivalry. 
news

Eagles, DE Josh Sweat agree to three-year, $40 million contract extension 

Eagles defensive end ﻿Josh Sweat﻿ has agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract extension through the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW