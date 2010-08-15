Ex-Bengal Woods' teenage son dies following asthma attack

The teenage son of former Cincinnati Bengals running back Ickey Woods has died, days after he collapsed from an asthma attack.
School officials say 16-year-old Elbert Jovante Woods died Saturday night at a Cincinnati hospital.
The Bengals said they will have a moment of silence to honor Jovante Woods and his family before Sunday's preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Paul Brown Stadium.
The teen, who would have started as a cornerback at a local high school this season, was practicing with his varsity football team Wednesday morning. He collapsed later that day and was taken to the hospital.
The younger Woods' football coach said his teammates loved him like a brother. One player held up Woods' jersey for a team photo Saturday.
Ickey Woods is the head coach of the Cincinnati Sizzle, a women's football team.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.