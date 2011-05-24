Ex-Bengal Fitzpatrick calls Palmer-Brown situation a 'stalemate'

Published: May 24, 2011 at 11:16 AM

ELMA, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick doesn't see any solution in sight to the standoff between two of the most prominent figures on his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals: Owner/general manager Mike Brown and quarterback Carson Palmer.

Bengals owner holds firm on Palmer

Mike Brown isn't budging on his stance about trading veteran QB Carson Palmer. Albert Breer has the latest, including what the Bengals will do if Palmer opts to retire. More ...

Brown signed Fitzpatrick's pay checks for two years, 2007 and 2008, while the quarterback served as a backup to Palmer, with whom he still remains in touch. So Fitzpatrick has more than casual interest in the fact that Brown is refusing to meet Palmer's demands for a trade and that Palmer has insisted he would retire if he isn't moved.

"I've talked with Carson, but I don't really want to talk about his business. But I will say that those are two very strong-minded people, Mr. Brown and Carson," Fitzpatrick said after he and his Bills teammates worked out Tuesday. "It seems like it's definitely at a stalemate right now, and I don't see it going anywhere."

Despite what he knows about Palmer's will, Fitzpatrick still would be shocked if his former teammate did follow through on his threat to retire.

"To not see Carson playing next year, that's surprising to me, if that happens that way," Fitzpatrick said. "That's definitely a shock to me because he loves the game so much. But I know they're both strong-minded, so who knows what's going to happen?"

