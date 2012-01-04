Ex-Bears WR Hurd indicted on charges in federal drug case

Hurd told the agent a "co-conspirator is in charge of doing the majority of the deals" while he focused on "higher-end deals," the complaint said. He agreed to pay $25,000 for each kilogram of cocaine and $450 a pound for the marijuana, according to the charges, and then said he could pay for a kilo of cocaine -- about 2.2 pounds -- after "he gets out of practice." He walked out of the restaurant with the package and was arrested.