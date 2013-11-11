Evolution Extra: Jared Allen humbled by disabled veteran

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors is helping to build a new home for Ret. Sgt. Colin Faust, who described the medals on his Marine Corps uniform. Faust received a Purple Heart after his service in Afghanistan, where he became disabled after stepping on an improvised explosive device.
Allen discussed working with Faust and the specifics about what the Vikings pass rusher's Homes for Wounded Warriors foundation does.
For more information and to make a donation to Jared Allen's Homes For Wounded Warriors, please visit www.HomesForWoundedWarriors.com.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor