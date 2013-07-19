Evolution Exclusive: Q&A with Merton Hanks on leg pad issue

First, the player comes out as part of the team pregame warm-up period. We differentiate that from the early warm-up period when you see the Peyton Mannings of the world come out and throw to their receivers. When the whole team comes out, then the pregame warm-up period begins. We've mandated that the thigh and knee pad be in place for the players at that time. That's when the inspector can make a judgment and make sure the correct padding is proper. If it's not, then he will give notice to team designee, and the designee will be charged with making sure that change is made when the player goes back into the locker room. When the team comes back out for the game from the locker room, the uniform inspector will again inspect both teams. If he still has violations, then we will give that young man the opportunity to make the adjustment once again through the team designee. If the player for whatever reason refuses and tries to go on the field, the inspector will instruct the officiating crew to remove that player from the field if he is not adequately padded. It would be no different than a player attempting to play without his helmet or his shoulder pads. Once that player has made that adjustment on the field, he is more than able to re-enter the game and perform his duties according to the game plan.