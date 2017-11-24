Around the NFL

Everson Griffen watched son's birth on FaceTime

Published: Nov 24, 2017 at 01:15 AM
Everson Griffen had plenty to be thankful for before earning two sacks in a victory that all but sewed up the NFC North division on Thanksgiving. Technology is one of those things Griffen can be grateful for.

The Minnesota Vikings pass-rusher watched his new son being born via FaceTime before Thursday's tilt in Detroit. Griffen learned that his wife, Tiffany, had unexpectedly gone into labor back in Minnesota during pre-game warmups. The 29-year-old got to watch his newest son being born via video.

"I've got three boys now -- oh my goodness!" Griffen said Thursday, via the Pioneer Press.

"Wife is healthy. My baby's healthy," he said. "I'm happy to have the new edition. We're all excited."

Following his first sack of Matthew Stafford on Thursday, Griffen unveiled a shirt that read: "I just had a baby boy, what should we name him?"

After the game he was given some suggestions.

Running back Latavius Murray threw out Latavius.

"Absolutely not," Griffen shot back.

A reporter asked about "Case" for Case Keenum.

"Absolutely not," he repeated.

Griffen said his wife prefers Sebastian.

(Sidebar: If she prefers Sebastian, why did you even ask us, Everson?)

Now that his son is born, Griffen, who tied a career-high with 12 sacks this season, can focus on his team surging towards a playoff bye at 9-2.

"I'm excited about this team, this season, and where we're going," he said. "We're going to face adversity. We're going to fight to the end. We're going to stay composed. We're looking to go all the way."

