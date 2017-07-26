Everson Griffen signs four-year extension with Vikings

The defensive end signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension Wednesday in a deal that includes $34 million in guarantees, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Vikings confirmed the signing.
"Man, this means I'm a Vike for life," Griffen said, per the team's official website. "I appreciate the coaching staff, the ownership, the organization."
It's the second big deal for the former fourth-round pick out of USC, who signed a five-year, $42.5 million contract in 2014. With two years left on that deal, the Vikings are adding four more years, which will keep the 29-year-old Griffen in Minnesota through 2022.
Griffen earned 8.0 sacks in 2016 with 30.5 coming over the past three seasons, since he became a full-time starter in Minnesota.
The veteran pass rusher has been durable -- missing one game since 2011 -- and is the stalwart off the edge for Minnesota. Griffen combines the speed, power, and hand technique off the edge as one of the most potent pressure producers in the NFL.
The Vikings will roll out a potent defensive end rotation in 2017 in Griffen, emerging stud Danielle Hunter, veteran Brian Robison, and free-agent acquisition Datone Jones.
Griffen isn't the only defensive standout the Vikings are trying to keep in the fold. Rapoport reported on Inside Training Camp Live on Wednesday that Minnesota is trying to get a new contract for cornerback Xavier Rhodes.