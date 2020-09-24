NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Everson Griffen admits hyped Cowboys pass rush hasn't generated enough pressure

Published: Sep 24, 2020 at 09:31 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

On paper, the Dallas Cowboys defensive line appeared menacing heading into the 2020 season. In reality, through two weeks, it's mostly been docile.

The Cowboys defense has struggled to disrupt the quarterback despite boasting the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence, Dontari Poe﻿, Everson Griffen﻿, Aldon Smith﻿, Tyrone Crawford, Trysten Hill and Antwaun Woods﻿. Dallas has two sacks total through two weeks -- one in each game -- seven QB hits and just 14 total hurries, per Pro Football Focus.

Cowboys players are aware they haven't lived up to the hype thus far.

"These past two games, we haven't been generating pressure that well, to be honest with you guys," Griffen said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I feel like we've got to do a better job at generating pressure.

"If that's putting big guys in the middle to get more push in the pocket, if that's switching it up, doing whatever we have to do to generate that push in the middle, whatever we have to do.''

New defensive coordinator Mike Nolan's defense has been picked apart through two games, allowing 59 points and offenses to move up and down the field. The defensive front was supposed to make up for questions in the secondary. It hasn't been the case thus far.

Nolan has had his lineman use two- and three-point stances to diversify their rush. Moving forward, Griffen wants to put his hand on the ground more to get back to how he's used to rushing.

"It's a big difference," Griffen said. "I've been doing it with my hand in the dirt for the past 10 years now. Standing up a little bit, it's a little different, but I'm going to get the hang of it."

Facing Russell Wilson and a Seattle offense that has divebombed opponents, if the Cowboys can't sustain pressure, it could be another ugly outing for the Dallas defense.

Dan Quinn: Falcons' onside-kick failure should not happen again 
news

Dan Quinn: Falcons' onside-kick failure should not happen again 

The Falcons' collapse Sunday in Dallas continues to fester in Atlanta. Following the botched onside kick recovery, there was a difference among Falcons leaders in interpreting multiple players not attacking the ball.
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) carries the ball in an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 29 2019, in Tampa, Fla. The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers 28-22. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Kyle Shanahan: Giants getting a 'hell of a player' in Devonta Freeman

Not having to prepare for Saquon Barkley must be a reprieve for a banged-up 49ers defense. Kyle Shanahan, however, maintains a lot of respect for new Giants RB Devonta Freeman.
Los Angeles Rams' Robert Woods plays during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
news

Rams' Robert Woods looking forward to return to Buffalo to face 2-0 Bills

Robert Woods spent his first four seasons in Buffalo as an underrated WR while playing for a struggling franchise. Sunday, he heads back to where it all began in a matchup between two undefeated teams.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
news

Packers' Davante Adams 'feeling better' but 'too early to tell' if he'll play Sunday 

Davante Adams feels better after leaving this past Sunday's victory over Detroit with a hamstring injury, but the Packers WR remains out of practice and isn't sure if he'll play Week 3 versus the Saints.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) makes a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
news

Jaguars' D.J. Chark trending upward ahead of battle vs. Dolphins

D.J. Chark was listed as questionable on the injury report with chest and back injuries, but the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver may play against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, according to Tom Pelissero.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees warms up before his game against the Las Vegas Raiders prior to an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
news

Brees on age-related criticism following MNF loss: 'I feel good, borderline great'

Saints quarterback Drew Brees said Father Time is not catching up to him after his team's loss to the Raiders on Monday night. The 41-year-old QB said he feels great.
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Reagor is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
news

Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor suffers UCL tear in thumb

Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor suffered an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his thumb and is expected to miss a few weeks.
NFLPA investigating Tyrod Taylor pregame injection; Justin Herbert to start Sunday
news

NFLPA investigating Tyrod Taylor pregame injection; Justin Herbert to start Sunday

The NFLPA is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pregame injection administered to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Rookie quarterback Justin Taylor is expected to start this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Tevin Coleman (knee) expected to miss about 4 weeks; Kittle back at practice
news

Tevin Coleman (knee) expected to miss about 4 weeks; Kittle back at practice

Niners running back Tevin Coleman's knee injury is expected to have him sidelined for about four weeks, coach Kyle Shanahan said. Tight end George Kittle returned to practice.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
news

Falcons WR Julio Jones further strained hamstring in Week 2 loss

Julio Jones played through a hamstring issue and wasn't much of a factor for Atlanta in Week 2. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Jones further strained his hamstring during the loss to Dallas, and the team will take his injury "through the week."
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during an NFL regular season football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in New Orleans. The Saints won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss at least 3 games after being placed on injured reserve

Christian McCaffrey won't be coming back early from a high-ankle sprain. The Panthers placed the running back on injured reserve on Wednesday. The move sidelines McCaffrey for at least three weeks.  
