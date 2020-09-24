Everson Griffen admits hyped Cowboys pass rush hasn't generated enough pressure

On paper, the Dallas Cowboys defensive line appeared menacing heading into the 2020 season. In reality, through two weeks, it's mostly been docile.

Cowboys players are aware they haven't lived up to the hype thus far.

"These past two games, we haven't been generating pressure that well, to be honest with you guys," Griffen said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I feel like we've got to do a better job at generating pressure.

"If that's putting big guys in the middle to get more push in the pocket, if that's switching it up, doing whatever we have to do to generate that push in the middle, whatever we have to do.''

New defensive coordinator Mike Nolan's defense has been picked apart through two games, allowing 59 points and offenses to move up and down the field. The defensive front was supposed to make up for questions in the secondary. It hasn't been the case thus far.

Nolan has had his lineman use two- and three-point stances to diversify their rush. Moving forward, Griffen wants to put his hand on the ground more to get back to how he's used to rushing.

"It's a big difference," Griffen said. "I've been doing it with my hand in the dirt for the past 10 years now. Standing up a little bit, it's a little different, but I'm going to get the hang of it."