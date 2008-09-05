Everett to be honored in Bills' season opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Kevin Everett will be honored while attending Buffalo's season opener against Seattle on Sunday, a year after the former Bills tight end sustained a severe life-threatening spinal cord injury.
Everett, who has since made a remarkable recovery, is scheduled to be present to receive the Professional Football Writers of America's Halas Award, which goes to the individual in the NFL who overcame the most adversity to succeed last season.
Everett certainly fits that bill. Doctors feared he'd never walk again after he was initially paralyzed from the neck down attempting to make a tackle while covering a kickoff in the Bills' season opener against Denver.
Days later, Everett showed signs of movement and began walking by November. He has since written a book about his recovery and received numerous honors.
It will be Everett's second visit to a Bills game after he attended the team's home finale last season, a 38-21 loss to the New York Giants on Dec. 23.
Later this month, Everett will be honored by The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at its annual Great Sports Legends Dinner in New York. Everett will receive the Inspiration Award handed out by the University of Miami-based spinal cord injury research center.
The Miami Project played a role in Everett's recovery by consulting with Bills team physicians shortly after the player was hurt.
