Ever-evolving tight end position truly changing the game

But for now, given the production of the position this year, it hasn't changed enough. And as a result, tight ends around the league are collectively being utilized more than ever before. No longer are teams experimenting with just using tight ends in passing routes. They're trying them in all different places on the field. As this evolution continues to take place -- something that we should expect to see very clearly during Super Bowl XLVI -- many of these young players are recognizing just how far the position has come. Now, it's time for them to take it even further.