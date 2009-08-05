Even with Favre talk over, QB is still the focus for Vikings

Adrian Peterson took most of the snaps in practice. The running back went first in every drill. He was the first to encourage teammates. Peterson also was one of a handful of players to do extra work after a two-hour morning session. He ran several sets of gassers (across the width of the field and back two times) before finally carrying his own equipment (a task usually bestowed upon rookies) across the street and into the locker room. There is a reason why great players are great and it doesn't always have to do with their athletic ability.