Even in offseason, it's a marathon, not a sprint

Last year, Carolina fans scratched their heads when defensive tackle Kris Jenkins was traded to the New York Jets. How could a team that went 7-9 in 2007 and gave up 347 points improve without its best inside defender? The Panthers just plugged in Maake Kemoeatu and proceeded to give up fewer points and go 12-4. The point is that some teams might be doing more for themselves by not reacting thus far in free agency than the teams that jumped in full blast and signed a dozen players or threw money at a couple of big-name guys.