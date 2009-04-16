Even in entity such as NFL, Madden was as big as sport he covered

"We were doing the opening, so we were using our hand mikes while sitting on the bench -- which would be in front of us during the game -- with our backs to the field," Madden said. "I'm talking, talking, talking. As usual, Pat asks the last question, and the camera pulls in on me while he puts his headset on so he's all ready to go when the game starts. I can see, out of the corner of my eye, that he's just standing there and I don't know why the hell he's just standing there without his headset on.