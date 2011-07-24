Even high school practices will be tougher than NFL workouts

Another concerning issue will be the injuries suffered by some players while the lockout was in full force. We all know about the concerns the Colts have with Peyton Manning and his rehabilitation of his neck injury and how it has prevented him from getting ready for the NFL season. How many more players are like Manning? How many players pulled muscles while training? How many players will walk back into work with an injury that might cost them the season? These potential problems will then force teams to go after certain players in free agency that perhaps they might not have been interested.