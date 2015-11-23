Evans: Jameis Winston growing up before our eyes

Not for Eagles fans, though, as Winston picked apart a confused defense while Doug Martin did the rest. The revived running back ran over, around and right through Philly's once-fearsome front for 235 yards at 8.7 yards per carry. Lashing the Eagles for gains of 84 and 58 yards, Martin's output on the ground came just two yards shy of tying Barry Sanders for the most yards in a game without a touchdown.