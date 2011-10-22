Evans, Grubbs still sidelined by injuries for Ravens

Published: Oct 22, 2011 at 07:57 AM

The ankle injury that has kept Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Lee Evans out since the second week of the season continues to keep him off the field. Evans has been officially ruled out for Monday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Evans has recovered slower than expected and missed all three days of practice for the Ravens again this week.

The Ravens also ruled out starting left guard Ben Grubbs, who hasn't played since the first week of the season due to a toe injury.

"It's just probably slower than any of us imagined those guys would be," coach John Harbaugh said of Grubbs and Evans, according to the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network. "We just have to keep fighting and trying to get them back. I think there's going to be one day when we walk out here and they're going to go through a full practice and they're going to feel good and they'll be ready to go. Hopefully sooner rather than later."

Safety Tom Zbikowski (head) is listed as doubtful and cornerback Chris Carr (thigh) questionable for the Ravens, who will get some secondary help with the return of rookie cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle), who has practiced two consecutive days. Smith suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1 and hasn't played since.

The Jaguars ruled out safety Courtney Greene (hamstring) and listed left guard Eben Britton (back) as doubtful after both missed a third straight day of practice Saturday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady's apparel line signing NCAA athletes to NIL deals

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is dipping his toes into a whole new market: name, image and likeness deals. Brady is bringing along a handful of collegiate athletes with NIL deals signed with his new apparel line, Brady, which is set to launch in January.
news

Dolphins voluntarily entering enhanced COVID-19 protocols, placing WR Jaylen Waddle on list

As the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic affects the NFL with surprising swiftness, one NFL team is taking extra precaution. The Dolphins are voluntarily moving to enhanced COVID-19 protocols.
news

Jaguars need culture change more than ever after Urban Meyer disaster

In the wake of Urban Meyer's firing, Judy Battista writes that the task at hand for Jaguars owner Shad Khan is to repair his franchise just as quickly as the former coach damaged it.
news

Media Briefing Transcript: Dr. Allen Sills COVID-19 Updates at Special League Meeting, Dec. 15, 2021

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW