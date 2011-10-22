Evans, Grubbs still sidelined by injuries for Ravens

The ankle injury that has kept Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Lee Evans out since the second week of the season continues to keep him off the field. Evans has been officially ruled out for Monday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Evans has recovered slower than expected and missed all three days of practice for the Ravens again this week.
The Ravens also ruled out starting left guard Ben Grubbs, who hasn't played since the first week of the season due to a toe injury.
"It's just probably slower than any of us imagined those guys would be," coach John Harbaugh said of Grubbs and Evans, according to the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network. "We just have to keep fighting and trying to get them back. I think there's going to be one day when we walk out here and they're going to go through a full practice and they're going to feel good and they'll be ready to go. Hopefully sooner rather than later."
Safety Tom Zbikowski (head) is listed as doubtful and cornerback Chris Carr (thigh) questionable for the Ravens, who will get some secondary help with the return of rookie cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle), who has practiced two consecutive days. Smith suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1 and hasn't played since.
The Jaguars ruled out safety Courtney Greene (hamstring) and listed left guard Eben Britton (back) as doubtful after both missed a third straight day of practice Saturday.