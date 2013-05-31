 Skip to main content
Advertising

Evan Rodriguez ticketed for DUI, other driving charges

Published: May 31, 2013 at 09:42 AM

Chicago Bears tight end Evan Rodriguez was ticketed early Friday morning by Illinois State Police for DUI, speeding and an improper lane change, WSCR-670's Zach Zaidman reported Friday.

Rodriguez was pulled over on Interstate 90 at Hubbard at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The Bears shortly after released a statement that said they're "currently gathering more information to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the situation."

Evans was arrested in March in Miami and charged with resisting an officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. The charges, however, were dropped in April.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Giants to trade up for Drake Maye?

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones answer listeners' questions in the latest NFL Fantasy Cheat Sheet live stream.
news

Man who shot ex-Saints star Will Smith receives 25-year prison sentence for manslaughter

The man who fatally shot retired NFL star Will Smith during a confrontation following a car crash in 2016 received a 25-year prison sentence Thursday in a New Orleans courtroom.
news

2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from ahead of Thursday's Round 1

Could the Broncos trade down for a quarterback on Thursday night? Will a top-ranked pass rusher fall due to injury questions? There's plenty of buzz ahead of Night 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp confident he can reclaim triple crown form: 'That is who I believe myself to be'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's health and his production have waned since a historic 2021 campaign. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old wholeheartedly believes he can return to the form of the player who turned in one of history's finest seasons not that long ago.