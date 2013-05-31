Evan Rodriguez ticketed for DUI, other driving charges

Chicago Bears tight end Evan Rodriguez was ticketed early Friday morning by Illinois State Police for DUI, speeding and an improper lane change, WSCR-670's Zach Zaidman reported Friday.
Rodriguez was pulled over on Interstate 90 at Hubbard at approximately 3:30 a.m.
The Bears shortly after released a statement that said they're "currently gathering more information to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the situation."
Evans was arrested in March in Miami and charged with resisting an officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. The charges, however, were dropped in April.