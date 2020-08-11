Evan Engram focused on new offense, health - not new deal

Amid an unprecedented offseason due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the introduction of another new coaching staff, there's plenty to digest and work through as it concerns the New York Giants.

Thus, for tight end Evan Engram, despite having his fifth-year rookie option picked up, the former first-rounder isn't troubled by 2020 being a make-or-break season and a possible precursor to a lucrative deal. There's plenty more he's working on at the moment.

"I'm not really too worried about that right now," Engram said Monday, via team transcript. "We have a lot on our plate with the offense and all the different things around training camp. All that stuff will take care of itself. Right now, my focus is I am coming in each and every day finding ways to get better. Fixing mistakes and trying to get ready for the season."

Taken 23rd in the 2017 NFL Draft, Engram was a hit in the Big Apple from the onset, showcasing the game-altering ability and statistics to become one of the top tight ends in the game. In his rookie campaign, Engram put up 64 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns.

Perhaps most important in that rookie season was he played in 15 games. In the following two seasons, he missed a combined 13 games. Last year, Engram missed time with a knee injury, returned, injured his foot and headed off to injured reserve.

Engram pronounced himself good to go on Monday, however.

"I feel great. I've had a very blessed offseason. I've been working my butt off in rehab and getting back," Engram said. "Right now, I am just going out and doing everything I can for the team and what practice is with the trainers."

However, under the leadership of first-year coach Joe Judge, Engram could not say if he was limited or a full-go in practice.

"We're not allowed to get into the details, that's a coach Judge rule," Engram said. "I'm out there with my teammates, I'm running around doing good, trying to get better each and every day."

Judge is Engram's third head coach in four seasons. The 25-year-old Mississippi product wouldn't call the coaching changeover difficult to deal with, preferring to call it "attacking an adjustment."

Now, he's looking to grasp new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's offense and is currently under the umbrella of a rookie head coach in Judge and two former head coaches in Garrett and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens.

"It's a good offense in my eyes," Engram said. "All the details we have to know and things like that is going to help us when we get them all down. I'm really excited about the opportunity to work with coach Garrett and coach Kitchens and all the other coaches on the offensive side. We're putting in a lot of hard work right now and just have to continue to do that. Keep working for the good things to happen."

And so it goes that getting healthy (or staying healthy, barring aforementioned unspecified details) and grasping another new offense are the priorities for Engram, not the added pressure of playing for a new and lofty contract down the road.