Evan Engram focused on new offense, health - not new deal

Published: Aug 10, 2020 at 08:51 PM
Amid an unprecedented offseason due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the introduction of another new coaching staff, there's plenty to digest and work through as it concerns the New York Giants.

Thus, for tight end Evan Engram, despite having his fifth-year rookie option picked up, the former first-rounder isn't troubled by 2020 being a make-or-break season and a possible precursor to a lucrative deal. There's plenty more he's working on at the moment.

"I'm not really too worried about that right now," Engram said Monday, via team transcript. "We have a lot on our plate with the offense and all the different things around training camp. All that stuff will take care of itself. Right now, my focus is I am coming in each and every day finding ways to get better. Fixing mistakes and trying to get ready for the season."

Taken 23rd in the 2017 NFL Draft, Engram was a hit in the Big Apple from the onset, showcasing the game-altering ability and statistics to become one of the top tight ends in the game. In his rookie campaign, Engram put up 64 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns.

Perhaps most important in that rookie season was he played in 15 games. In the following two seasons, he missed a combined 13 games. Last year, Engram missed time with a knee injury, returned, injured his foot and headed off to injured reserve.

Engram pronounced himself good to go on Monday, however.

"I feel great. I've had a very blessed offseason. I've been working my butt off in rehab and getting back," Engram said. "Right now, I am just going out and doing everything I can for the team and what practice is with the trainers."

However, under the leadership of first-year coach Joe Judge, Engram could not say if he was limited or a full-go in practice.

"We're not allowed to get into the details, that's a coach Judge rule," Engram said. "I'm out there with my teammates, I'm running around doing good, trying to get better each and every day."

Judge is Engram's third head coach in four seasons. The 25-year-old Mississippi product wouldn't call the coaching changeover difficult to deal with, preferring to call it "attacking an adjustment."

Now, he's looking to grasp new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's offense and is currently under the umbrella of a rookie head coach in Judge and two former head coaches in Garrett and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens.

"It's a good offense in my eyes," Engram said. "All the details we have to know and things like that is going to help us when we get them all down. I'm really excited about the opportunity to work with coach Garrett and coach Kitchens and all the other coaches on the offensive side. We're putting in a lot of hard work right now and just have to continue to do that. Keep working for the good things to happen."

And so it goes that getting healthy (or staying healthy, barring aforementioned unspecified details) and grasping another new offense are the priorities for Engram, not the added pressure of playing for a new and lofty contract down the road.

If Engram stays healthy and settles into the new Big Blue offense, an impressive contract should, indeed, take care of itself.

Related Content

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette runs a pass pattern against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
news

After rocky offseason, Leonard Fournette says he's not an 'angry' guy

Painted as a malcontent by some, Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette says that's not who he is. And he wasn't trying to unseat Gardner Minshew, he simply wants success for his team.
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in Arlington, Tex. The Cowboys won the game 34-0. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Lamar Miller expected to sign one-year deal with Patriots

RB Lamar Miller is visiting the New England Patriots on Monday and expected to sign a one-year deal with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Miller's agent. 
Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan (26) runs to the play during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Texans beat the Titans 24-21. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Logan Ryan, still a free agent, views himself as safety, not CB

Free agent Logan Ryan doesn't see himself as a cornerback any longer. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Ryan views himself as a safety moving forward. 
Jaguars edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue parts ways with agent
news

Jaguars edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue parts ways with agent

Yannick Ngakoue's attempt to force his way out of Jacksonville has hit a bump in the road. The talented edge rusher has parted ways with his agent, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a league source.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off against the Houston Texans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Houston. The Texans won the game in overtime 22-19. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Bills DT Ed Oliver says he felt 'violated' from May arrest

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver said he felt "violated" when discussing the events surrounding a May arrest in which charges were later dropped.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara 'not concerned with contract talks'

Saints fans near and far fret about the future of Alvin Kamara in New Orleans. The Pro Bowl RB, however, isn't worried about his contract. He's simply readying to play.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) before an NFL regular season football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

T.Y. Hilton acknowledges 2020 could be his last year with Colts

T.Y. Hilton is under contract for 2020, which is all that matters for the 2020 season, but beyond this strange year very little is certain for the veteran: "If this is my last year (in Indianapolis), I will give it all I've got."
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Alex Okafor (97) rests during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday Oct. 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Texans defeated the Chiefs 31-24. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Roundup: DE Alex Okafor agrees to restructured deal with Chiefs

Veteran defensive end Alex Okafor, who ended his first season in K.C. with a Super Bowl ring, recently signed a restructured contract that clears over $2 million off the team's cap in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per an informed source.
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs for yardage after a catch during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday Dec. 8, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 23-16. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Julian Edelman: 'The train keeps on moving' without Tom Brady

In Julian Edelman's 11 NFL seasons, Tom Brady has been the only starting quarterback he's known. Now Brady is gone, and Edelman is getting used to life with a different signal-caller: Cam Newton.

Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation donate $1M to social justice reform
news

Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation donate $1M to social justice reform

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, an organization named after the Ravens owner and his wife, will join forces with the franchise to distribute $1 million to support social justice reform in Baltimore.
Rivera reiterates Alex Smith will be in QB competition if healthy
news

Rivera reiterates Alex Smith will be in QB competition if healthy

Washington head coach Ron Rivera reiterated Monday that he believes Alex Smith could vie for reps if cleared from a devastating knee injury that wiped out the entire 2019 season. 
