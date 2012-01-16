Evaluating top underclassmen in 2012 NFL Draft

David DeCastro, OG, Stanford The Cardinal consistently ran behind DeCastro the past three seasons, whether he was controlling his man in-line or using his above-average mobility to lead the way upfield or around one of his tackles. Stanford also relied on him to keep all-everything quarterback Luck from feeling interior pressure. He may not be quite as athletic as the Pouncey twins, Maurkice and Mike, who were both first-round picks in the past two drafts, but he has the potential to be among the best guards in the NFL early in his career.