ESPN's Mike Tirico has seen football get safer in recent years

Published: Oct 27, 2014 at 06:09 AM

Monday's Heads Up Football news:

  • USA Football conducted a Q&A with "Monday Night Football" announcer Mike Tirico, who said he has seen the game become progressively safer over the years.
  • The Today Show featured a USA Football Flag Football Team in Louisiana that includes players with and without intellectual disabilities. It's part of the NFL's "Together We Make Football' series.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

