ESPN's Mike Tirico has seen football get safer in recent years

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- USA Football conducted a Q&A with "Monday Night Football" announcer Mike Tirico, who said he has seen the game become progressively safer over the years.
- The Miami Herald reported that Miami Dolphins youth football coordinator Troy Drayton has been appointed as a Heads Up Football ambassador.
- Jaguars.com featured the wife of Jacksonville coach Gus Bradley leading a Moms Football Safety Clinic at the Jaguars facility last week.
- The Today Show featured a USA Football Flag Football Team in Louisiana that includes players with and without intellectual disabilities. It's part of the NFL's "Together We Make Football' series.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor