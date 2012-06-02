Errict Rhett, Eddie Kennison join latest lawsuit vs. NFL

NEW ORLEANS -- Another group of former NFL players living in Louisiana and elsewhere is suing the league over allegations the NFL failed to protect players from the risks associated with concussions.

A federal suit filed Friday on behalf of 20 former NFL players is at least the third case of its kind filed in New Orleans. Earlier suits and others blaming the NFL for concussion-related dementia and brain disease have been consolidated in Philadelphia.

The plaintiffs named in the latest suit include Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Errict Rhett, former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Eddie Kennison III, and former Oakland Raiders defensive back James Davis and his wife, Henrietta. Attorneys are seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

The NFL has vowed to vigorously defend itself against such suits.

