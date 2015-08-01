Eric Weddle 'relishing' last training camp with Chargers

"I've come to realize you never know how long you'll play," Weddle told NFL Media's Erin Coscarelli on Saturday. "Especially with this group, there is not many of us that were here just four years ago - I think there is just five or six of us left. We are definitely taking every moment together, relishing the moments we have and the time we have and will most likely be the last year for a lot of us in this situation, we'll move on to other teams. So we are going to make the most of it, play our hearts out for each other and go from there."