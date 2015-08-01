Around the NFL

Eric Weddle 'relishing' last training camp with Chargers

Published: Aug 01, 2015 at 08:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Hearing Eric Weddle discuss the 2015 San Diego Chargers training camp feels like listening to a senior talk about his last year of high school.

The Chargers have a bevy of core veterans entering contract years, including Philip Rivers, Antonio Gates, Malcom Floyd and Weddle.

"I've come to realize you never know how long you'll play," Weddle told NFL Media's Erin Coscarelli on Saturday. "Especially with this group, there is not many of us that were here just four years ago - I think there is just five or six of us left. We are definitely taking every moment together, relishing the moments we have and the time we have and will most likely be the last year for a lot of us in this situation, we'll move on to other teams. So we are going to make the most of it, play our hearts out for each other and go from there."

Weddle was extremely upset the Chargers wouldn't give him a new contract before this season. The three-time Pro Bowl safety said he plans to play out the final year of his deal in San Diego and move on.

"I enjoy the game. I love this game," he said. "But when you look around, I do look at things a little different, this being my last year. So, just making the most of it, enjoying the nights where we have when we are talking and visiting. ... So it's a good start, if everything takes that approach: treat each day like it's your last, you'll get the most out of every day."

The Chargers have the talent to make a run at the Denver Broncos for the AFC West crown. If Weddle has his way, the Chargers will make a deep playoff run before the current group of veterans is broken up.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Tom Brady's lawsuit and debates which veteran players are most likely to be cut.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Odell Beckham a 'full-go' for practice, but will have ramp-up period

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that wide receiver Odell Beckham (knee) is a full-go and will participate in practice.

news

George Kittle not worried about 49ers' QB situation: 'We have a chance to win a lot of football games'

With questions at quarterback heading into the 2023 season, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle joined "Good Morning Football" to discuss where the team stands with training camp around the corner.

news

Jaguars exploring Daytona International Speedway as possible venue during stadium renovations

Ladies and gentlemen, lace your cleats? It's possible that if the Jacksonville Jaguars relocate for home games during proposed renovations to TIAA Bank Field, they could end up playing at Daytona International Speedway.

news

Bengals' Jonah Williams backing off trade request, 'stoked' ahead of RT move: 'I'm going to crush it'

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams has backed off his trade request and is now excited about his move to the right side of the line.

news

Eagles' Darius Slay details 'cordial' Matt Patricia reunion: 'It's another day at the office'

When the Philadelphia Eagles added Matt Patricia to their coaching staff, one of the first questions was what cornerback Darius Slay thought about the move. Asked Monday about the relationship, Slay said things have been "cordial."

news

Lions LB coach says first-rounder Jack Campbell no lock to start in rookie season

The Detroit Lions drafted Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell No. 18 overall, viewing him as a ready-to-play rookie. However, linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard noted Monday the assumption Campbell will walk into the Week 1 starting gig is wrong-headed.

news

Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham trying to follow Julian Edelman path from QB to WR

Malik Cunningham is attempting to replicate Julian Edelman's transition from QB to WR with the New England Patriots. The former Louisville quarterback signed with the Pats as an undrafted free agent this offseason and has reportedly impressed coaches with his early-stage development as a wideout.

news

NFL community reacts to Denver Nuggets winning NBA Finals

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. The Nuggets received congratulations from their Mile High neighbors, the Denver Broncos, after their dominant and historic run, along with other members of the NFL community.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan tabs 'slow, right decisions' as 'Kirk Cousins'

Speaking recently at the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit to a band of fellow pass rushers, Saints DE Cameron Jordan commended quick action on the field over slow and cautionary thinking. In doing so, he quipped about Vikings QB Kirk Cousins' decision-making quickness or lack thereof.

news

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown aims 'to prove that I can be the guy' in 2023

With DeAndre Hopkins gone, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would seem to be the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for the Cardinals, but he's adamant about proving it in 2023.

news

Ex-Jaguars, Jets RB James Robinson released by Patriots less than three months after signing

James Robinson's journey in New England is over after fewer than three months. The Patriots have waived the running back, according to the NFL's official transaction wire on Monday.

news

HC Bill Belichick mum on DeAndre Hopkins, whom Mac Jones would 'love to have' on Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick didn't offer much in regard to his thoughts on potentially adding WR DeAndre Hopkins, but QB Mac Jones said New England would "love to have him."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More