Eric Weddle 'relishing' last training camp with Chargers

Hearing Eric Weddle discuss the 2015 San Diego Chargers training camp feels like listening to a senior talk about his last year of high school.
The Chargers have a bevy of core veterans entering contract years, including Philip Rivers, Antonio Gates, Malcom Floyd and Weddle.
"I've come to realize you never know how long you'll play," Weddle told NFL Media's Erin Coscarelli on Saturday. "Especially with this group, there is not many of us that were here just four years ago - I think there is just five or six of us left. We are definitely taking every moment together, relishing the moments we have and the time we have and will most likely be the last year for a lot of us in this situation, we'll move on to other teams. So we are going to make the most of it, play our hearts out for each other and go from there."
Weddle was extremely upset the Chargers wouldn't give him a new contract before this season. The three-time Pro Bowl safety said he plans to play out the final year of his deal in San Diego and move on.
"I enjoy the game. I love this game," he said. "But when you look around, I do look at things a little different, this being my last year. So, just making the most of it, enjoying the nights where we have when we are talking and visiting. ... So it's a good start, if everything takes that approach: treat each day like it's your last, you'll get the most out of every day."
The Chargers have the talent to make a run at the Denver Broncos for the AFC West crown. If Weddle has his way, the Chargers will make a deep playoff run before the current group of veterans is broken up.
