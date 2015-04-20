Eric Weddle feels 'highly disrespected' by Chargers

The Chargers are facing heightened offseason concerns about their defensive captain as well as their franchise quarterback.
Whereas Philip Rivers has balked at the notion of signing a long-term deal to remain in San Diego, All-Pro safety Eric Weddle is growing increasingly frustrated by the Bolts' refusal to address his contract.
Seeking a deal that will allow him to retire with the Chargers, Weddle is skipping voluntary offseason conditioning this week, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, via a source informed of the safety's plans.
"We've come to them numerous times and said we want to be part of the team, we want to retire as a Charger," Weddle explained. "We've completely gotten pushed aside."
The Chargers' Defensive Player of the Year three of the past four seasons, Weddle has played 99 percent of the defensive snaps and has been a consistent participant in offseason workouts.
The front office's stance has him so flustered that he says, "there is no reason for me to put out any more effort."
Weddle, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is coming off one of his best seasons. He's set to earn $7.5 million in the final year of a five-year, $40 million deal signed in 2011.
He's seeking a contract in line with the top three or four safeties in the game, which is a reasonable request for a player of his caliber.
If the Chargers are reluctant to pay a premium player now on the wrong side of age 30, this saga could last throughout the offseason.
