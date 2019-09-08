Around the NFL

Eric Weddle exits Rams' win early with cut on head

Published: Sep 08, 2019 at 07:27 AM

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle suffered a scary injury during his team's Week 1 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Weddle was carted off the field after suffering a head laceration in the first half, and the Rams also announced Weddle is being evaluated for a concussion.

At the 5:23 mark of the second quarter, Weddle attempted to tackle Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey as he rushed toward the right sideline. McCaffrey tried to hurdle over Weddle and ended up catching him with a knee to the right side of his helmet.

Weddle stayed on the ground for several moments as the Rams medical staff tended to him. A bloodied Weddle eventually sat up and was seen talking to team personnel before being carted off the field.

Prior to exiting the game, he contributed six tackles in his Rams debut.

