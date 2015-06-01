Eric Weddle, Chargers won't talk contract in 2015

Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle's decision to skip OTAs in search of a contract extension appears to have been in vain.
The San Diego Chargers told Weddle they will not be discussing a new contract with him until after the 2015 season, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per agent David Canter.
General manager Tom Telesco suggested in late April that the Chargers might address Weddle's contract after the draft. Instead, they are working on an extension for defensive end Corey Liuget and making progress on a new contract for Philip Rivers.
Weddle expects to test free agency, per Rapoport.
That comes as no surprise. The Chargers' Defensive Player of the Year three of the past four seasons, Weddle told the San Diego Tribune in April that he felt "highly disrespected" by the organization.
Now that his absence from offseason practices serves no practical purpose, expect Weddle to rejoin his teammates while auditioning for the other 31 teams.
"We're disappointed and will continue to be disappointed," Canter told the San Diego Tribune on Monday. "But Eric will go all out this season."
