Around the NFL

Eric Weddle: 4-4 Ravens 'an average team' right now

Published: Oct 29, 2018 at 01:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens experienced an embarrassing blowout loss that put the team at a crossroads at the midway point of the season.

After jumping out to a 3-1 record to open the season, John Harbaugh's team fell to a middle-of-the-pack 4-4 after back-to-back losses, including Sunday's 36-21 blowout defeat to the Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens veteran players aren't taking the stumble lightly.

"I don't like to say, 'We're alright,'" safety Eric Weddle said, via the team's official website. "We're not alright. We just got blasted. ... We're 4-4 -- an average team. We just got blown out. I wouldn't say it's rock bottom, but we have to look at ourselves and get back to work."

Harbaugh is starting to find his seat warm as the Ravens struggle to beat playoff-caliber teams.

The Ravens entered Sunday's tilt in Carolina with the No. 1 defense in the NFL and proceeded to get gashed by Cam Newton and the Panthers. The Ravens allowed 386 total yards (232 passing, 154 rushing), 36 points (most this season), generated zero sacks, forced zero turnovers, and allowed Carolina to convert 50 percent of its third downs.

"Look at yourself, don't get emotional, don't get sensitive," Weddle added. "This is the National Football League. Get coached up, look at the things you didn't do well, correct them and move on."

In the Ravens four losses this season, the defense has allowed 26.5 points per game, in the wins its allowed just 7.8 PPG.

Back to back losses to the Saints (at home) and Panthers sent the Ravens to third in the AFC North, behind the Steelers and Bengals. The Ravens face both Pittsburgh and Cincinnati -- sandwiched around a Week 10 bye -- in the next two games. Wins could get Baltimore back in the hunt. Losses would likely doom Harbaugh's team.

"This is obviously going to be a really tough test for us," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "We're going to see what we're made of here, see how we rally and how we come together as a team."

For a team that just three weeks ago was labeled as a contender to knock off the New England Patriots in the AFC, the crashing reality that their season is on the brink before Thanksgiving is a stunning reality.

"Knowing the talent that we have in there and really the way we've been playing overall, I am a little bit [shocked]," Flacco said. "Situationally, game-by-game, I think you would look at us and think we're pretty good.

"But it is what it is. There's no lying in this league. You are what your record says you are, and that's the bottom line."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt (groin) downgraded to out vs. Bengals

T.J. Watt dodged a major injury when he hurt his groin last week. He just didn't avoid missing a game. The Steelers star was downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Bengals.
news

Dak Prescott looking forward to 'special' homecoming on Monday night

Returning to play in front of Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium for the first time since he broke his ankle last season, Dak Prescott and Dallas will look to take down the rival Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry congratulates high school runner Kayleb Wagner for breaking his record: 'I think it's incredible'

Once upon a time a star runner for Yulee High in Florida, Titans RB Derrick Henry rumbled to a state single-game record of 502 yards rushing in 2012. Henry's state standard was broken on Sept. 17 when Baker High's Kayleb Wagner rushed for an amazing 535 yards.
news

Lamar Jackson (illness) questionable vs. Lions; four Ravens placed on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The Ravens placed DTs Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike﻿ and edge rushers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lamar Jackson heads a list of players who are questionable or out for Sunday versus the Lions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 24

﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ has missed just two games in his storied career. Will Sunday be the third? The Cardinals' Pro Bowl wideout is a game-day decision for Sunday against the Jaguars, per coach Kliff Kingsbury. Hopkins, who has not practiced all week, is nursing a rib injury.
news

Carson Wentz (ankles) returns to Colts practice, a 'game-time decision' vs. Titans

The Colts might not have to resort to whatever plan B is this weekend. ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ (sprained ankles) returned to practice Friday, according to local reporters in attendance. 
news

Odell Beckham Jr. not listed on Browns' final injury report, expected to play vs. Bears

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is back. The Browns' star receiver did not appear on the team's Friday injury report, meaning he's expected to suit up and play for the first time in 2021.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) expected to miss a few weeks

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is going to miss some time again. The Panthers star running back is expected to be out a few weeks as the team continues to run tests on the hamstring injury that he suffered Thursday night, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson 'super anxious' to rebound from 4-INT outing

﻿Zach Wilson﻿ is ready to move on from his four-interception game against the Patriots in Week 2 as the Jets prepare to head to Denver to take on the 2-0 Broncos.
news

Nick Sirianni wears 'Beat Dallas' T-shirt to news conference

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni enters just his third game leading Philadelphia but understands the rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys well.

The first-year coach wore a "Beat Dallas" T-shirt to his Thursday news conference ahead of Monday night's game in Texas.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ready for challenge of facing 'really good' Rams defense

Tom Brady has played 22 years in the NFL but will experience the first game of his career in Los Angeles on Sunday when the Buccaneers visit the Rams. 
news

Super Wild Card Weekend to include Monday night game

The postseason is coming to Monday night! The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend will include a game on Monday night, the league announced Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW