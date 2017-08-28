Eric Reid: Goal of anthem protests is to create change

"Change. The accountability for officers that step outside of the line," Reid said. "We want our president to be a president and not threaten to shut down the government over a wall. To change the oppression that happens in this country, it has no place in the world, let alone America. So, I think our goal is to just keep talking about it. Hopefully, we ... inspire people to do something about it through our protests. And this isn't something that's new. I've learned a lot of things throughout the past year about athletes that have talked about the same things that we're talking about. So, the goal is to just create some change."