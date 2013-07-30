Eric Kettani balances life as NFL player, U.S. Navy lieutenant

Published: Jul 30, 2013 at 02:34 PM
Andrea Kremer

Chief Correspondent, NFL Network

Eric Kettani is trying to succeed in two worlds.

There's Eric Kettani, the fullback for the Washington Redskins. And there's Eric Kettani, the lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.

The Navy recently promoted Kettani, who has been in the service for almost four years after graduating from the United States Naval Academy in 2009. Kettani was stationed on a ship for the first two years, after the New England Patriots signed him as an undrafted free agent and placed him on the reserve/military list, allowing him to meet his military obligations. He was assigned to a counter-terrorism unit.

"We went down to South America, off the coast of Columbia doing drug interdiction operations," Kettani told NFL Network chief health and safety correspondent Andrea Kremer. "We were out there surveilling and trying to find go-fasters. ... drug boats that were trying to carry drugs from South America, Central America to the United States."

The Patriots brought Kettani to training camp in 2011, but he was called to active duty again six weeks later. However, after another year of active duty, Kettani was allowed to pursue an NFL career under a U.S. Department of Defense policy that allows an Academy graduate with "unique talents and abilities" to request an early release.

After several months and one denial, a transition was negotiated to allow Kettani to serve seven years in the Naval reserves doing public-affairs work. Still, he received some criticism for leaving the service early.

"Absolutely, I received some hate mail, saying go back to the military, do your job and do what you signed up for," Kettani said. "And they have every right to say that."

The Patriots released Kettani during their final cuts before last season, but the Redskins signed him one week later and kept him on their practice squad.

Now they're hoping Kettani will be more than a great story.

"To have a guy like that serve our country," Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said, "you feel like you're in good hands.

"He has to do everything you ask him to do, plus more. He's very intelligent, he doesn't make mistakes, he's an overachiever. Those are usually the guys who do a great job when they get the opportunity."

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

