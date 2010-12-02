Eric Kendricks - Vikings - 2020 Man of the year nominee

Demonstrates Consistency in Positive Character and Models a Lifestyle of Giving Back

Having personally experienced childhood hunger during his youth and realizing how detrimental the lack of basic human needs can be, Eric has battled childhood hunger for several seasons through fundraising campaigns and a partnership with The Sheridan Story. "I can't say I didn't see [childhood hunger] in the neighborhood I grew up in," Eric said. "I understand that I needed help as a child and that I was given that help from all types of areas," Kendricks added. "Whether it was family, friends, my teachers … I understand that it takes a village to raise a child. I want to help be that village." In addition to visiting detained juveniles in Minnesota during the season, Eric also has visited them in California during the offseason. He has written letters to the young people and encouraged them to write letters to him. He estimates that 75 percent of the youth said in their letters that they were hungry when they committed offenses.